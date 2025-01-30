Hera Pheri 3: As Priyadarshan joins Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer, Gulshan Grover tweets 'Kabira speaking ke bina...'

Fans of the Hera Pheri franchise jumped in excitement when Akshay Kumar confirmed they're working on coming up with the third installment of the comic caper. On his birthday today (January 30, 2025), when filmmaker Priyadarshan confirmed coming on board, Gulshan Grover expressed his excitement. He took to X and tweeted, 'Kabira speaking ke bina...' Read on for more details!

Hera Pheri is one of the iconic comedy franchises that has been keeping the audience entertained since 2000. A couple of years later, in 2006, came Phir Hera Pheri, with Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, and Johny Lever joining the main ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. Now, director Priyadarshan has confirmed his association with the film, which is currently in the pre-production phase. Soon after, Gulshan Grover reacted to this big update.

Earlier today, on January 30, 2025, Suniel Shetty responded to the filmmaker's post, "Hera Pheri aur pooch pooch!!! Let's do this #HeraPheri3." Gulshan also reposted his tweet and stated, "Yes Suniel brother absolutely! Hera Pheri aur pooch pooch !!Shetty my brother Kabira ko tag nahi kiya ? Kabira speaking ke bina Hera Pheri?”

Gulshan Grover reacts to Suniel Shetty's tweet about Hera Pheri 3:

Akshay stated that he got the best gift of his life on Priyadarshan's birthday when the maker confirmed being part of Hera Pheri 3. Soon after, Gulshan Grover took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his joy by sharing Khiladi Kumar's post. Grover penned, "KABIRA SPEAKING …Hera Pheri3 ! Kabira is exited … let's do it …..This is the best news I have heard."

Gulshan Grover reacts to Akshay Kumar's tweet about Hera Pheri 3:

For the unknown, Priyadarshan confirmed being part of HP 3 when Akshay wished him on his birthday. The filmmaker tweeted, “Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay. In return I would like to give you a gift , I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3 , Are you ready @akshaykumar, @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal ?”

Priyadarshan’s tweet about Hera Pheri 3:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kumar informed that he is also waiting for Hera Pheri 3. Having said that, he revealed that it will start this year.