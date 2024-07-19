Love and picturesque landscapes always go together beautifully, and Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest pictures are visual proof of this statement. These enchanting photographs were taken by her fiancé, Siddharth, during their romantic getaway to Tuscany, Italy. Engaged in March 2024, the couple continues to win over their fans with their affectionate moments and stunning visuals.

In these gasp-worthy pictures, Aditi Rao Hydari looks radiant in a red co-ord set, perfectly complementing the idyllic Tuscan backdrop. Let’s just zoom in to get some supremely stunning travel-friendly fashion inspiration.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s simply stunning ensemble:

Aditi Rao Hydari is a true-blue fashionista, and her fierce fashion looks have always hit the mark. The Heeramandi actress knows just how to leave her fans going ‘wow. The latest all-red ensemble was no exception. Designed by one of Bollywood’s most loved fashion mavens, Anamika Khanna, the flawless fit featured a stylish red-colored co-ord set, which looked all things amazing on the diva’s frame.

The supremely stylish set also came with an expensive price tag of Rs. 55,000. But frankly, the stylish pick is worth the price, don’t you agree? Further, the classy red-based set featured a fitted top with a rather sophisticated circular neckline with classy broad straps. This was layered with a matching long full-sleeved jacket with a collared neckline easily serving comfort with a side of style.

The charming look also served an effortlessly chic and versatile vibe, which is perfect for all kinds of outings with your bae, or best friends, or even for sightseeing during your next picturesque vacation. The Delhi-6 actress’ long jacket also had a comfortably oversized silhouette that had a slight androgynous vibe. It flowed freely giving the diva’s look an effortlessly cool and easy-breezy appeal.

The Bajirao Mastani actress further paired her top with matching high-waisted and floor-length pants with a rather wide-legged silhouette. This comfy addition elevated the whole look. Aditi completed her look with metallic gold flat strappy sandals. They also gave a well-thought-out edge to the actress’ modern look.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s accessories and glam picks:

Aditi’s look was not just about fashion because even her accessories were legit on fire. The Wazir actress chose simple Gen-Z-approved small gold hoop earrings that easily complemented her stunning set. She also added matching rings and black dark-tinted sunglasses to add a cool vibe to her vacation-ready outfit. She added a luxe twist to her look with a super classy Louis Vuitton sling bag.

Talking about her make-up game, Hydari went with the radiant base and added a touch of color with a rosy blush. She also jumped on the trend train and wore a pink lip tint to further enhance the appeal of her look. This simple yet stunning make-up look enhanced her natural beauty and helped her flaunt the power of love.

Aditi’s dark and silky tresses were parted in the middle and her luscious locks were styled into a sleek and straight hairstyle. This easily manageable hairstyle perfectly framed her face, giving a rather polished finish to her vacation-ready and simply vibrant ensemble.

So, what did you think of Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

