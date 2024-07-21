Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfit ft floral button-down shirt and denim shorts is all the comfort clothing we need on a vacay

Aditi Rao Hydari known for her flawless style and ethereal appeal is on a vacation right now and her outfit selections are quite inspiring. Aditi, who usually appears in classy ethnic attire like Kurta sets, sarees, suits and shararas has moved smoothly into western attire for her vacation, demonstrating her ability to look stunning in any outfit. Let’s take cues from her latest outfit that you can incorporate into your vacay closet.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s comfy and fun vacay outfit

Aditi shared pictures from her Italian vacation and one particularly striking item is her button-down shirt from Calling June. Her shirt is incredibly comfortable and luxurious, made of a chiffon, soft fabric that is perfect for a trip.

The shirt looks sophisticated with its full voluminous sleeves, collars and a front placket. The tiny floral motifs in pink, green and blue create a bright and cheery style ideal for a sunny vacation and they manage to set the shirt apart.

The actress achieved the ideal mix of relaxed and stylish when she wore her shirt with denim ripped shorts. The ripped shorts added a little edge to the feminine top, making this an outfit that works for a variety of vacation activities. The outfit, comfy and fashionable, makes it perfect for stepping out on a casual meal, touring the city, or a day relaxing at the beach.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s accessories and glam

The Hey Sinamika actress completed her look with a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag worth Rs 2,38,000 which gave it a bit of luxury and practicality. She accessorized her look with classic white trainers that went well with her relaxed style, ideal for walking around.

Her inherent beauty was enhanced by her minimal make-up, which consisted of moisturized skin, flushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, feathery brows and winged eyeliner. Her middle-part hair was half-tied at the back which gave a laid-back look with a glam touch.

Aditi Rao Hydari's vacation outfit shows how to mix comfort with style. Her floral button-down shirt from Calling June matched with denim ripped jeans makes a versatile and trendy choice for any holiday wardrobe. By adding a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag and white sneakers, and going for simple makeup and loose hair, Aditi has put together a look that has style without trying too hard fitting any vacation spot.

When you pack for your next trip, let Aditi Rao Hydari give you some ideas. Put an eye-catching floral shirt, a pair of ripped jeans, and some cool accessories in your bag. You'll be set to discover new places looking good and feeling comfy just like this fashion trendsetter.

