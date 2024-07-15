Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding celebrations are culminating in a fabulous wedding reception. The occasion is being graced by some of the biggest names in the world, and we’re dazzled by the pomp and show. Who wouldn’t love a golden moment amidst all this mind-boggling glitter and glamor?

This is precisely what Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala had when they walked in with head-turning golden lehengas, which had us picking our jaws up off the floor. Their magnificent looks were just perfection.

Let’s zoom right in and have a detailed glance at the shimmering lehenga looks served by Aditi and Sobhita for some major wedding season-ready fashion inspiration.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s traditional gold lehenga:

If you thought the Bibbojaan fever had passed, you have to think again because Aditi Rao Hydari is back with an incomparably stylish ethnic ensemble for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mangal Utsav, and it literally blew our minds. She opted for a fabulous Persian gold swarn lehenga set crafted by the beloved fashion maven Ridhi Mehra. This classy pick came with an extravagant price tag of Rs. 2,92,800.

The elegant ensemble featured a classy embroidered blouse with half-sleeves and a fitted silhouette, helping the diva flaunt her curves. It also had a deep V-shaped neckline and a circle-shaped cut-out at the back, adding a sultry twist to the otherwise sophisticated look.

This was paired with a well-pleated floor-length lehenga skirt with matching embroidery work and scalloped edges. Even the matching sheer tissue dupatta was draped elegantly from the back like a saree. The whole set was thoroughly embellished with gold sequin work and classy embroidery, adding to its charm and making it look like a work of art.

Aditi also added classy gold jhumkas, kadhas, a matching cocktail ring, and a pretty potli bag to elevate the look.

Meanwhile, the Heermandi actress’s flawless makeup enhanced her natural beauty, with shimmery eyeshadow and volumizing mascara highlighting her eyes. The subtle glow on her rouge cheeks and a bold matte red lipstick perfectly complemented the rich golden hue of her classy wedding-ready outfit. Even her minimalistic black high bun looked just fabulous.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s fusional gold lehenga:

If you’re making a list of Bollywood actresses who know just how to make a fashion statement look good by modernizing it, then Sobhita Dhulipala definitely belongs at the top of that list. She consistently serves the most unique and unexpected style statements, which is precisely what she managed to serve with her latest look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded wedding reception.

She wore an incredibly gorgeous gold ethnic ensemble that featured a stylish strapless corset worn as a blouse. This statement and structured cropped champagne gold corset had a lined design with intricate sequin work, elevating its style. The fitted blouse’s risqué neckline added a rather sultry twist to the modern, mesmerizing look.

The actress further paired this with a matching gold floor-length lehenga skirt, which helped her flaunt her oh-so-toned figure by accentuating her curves. The elegant skirt was thoroughly laden with geometric and sequined embroidery work, making her ensemble look all the more fierce, formal, and oh-so-alluring. The embroidered border at the edge of the skirt also elevated it.

She also added a matching sheer tulle dupatta, which flowed gracefully down her shoulder, completing the fabulous look.

Sobhita went all out for her accessories game with a beautifully embellished choker-like golden necklace with a modern design. The Night Manager actress also kept the ethnic appeal going with matching maang-tikka, bangles, and a statement golden ring on her fingers. Even her natural-looking makeup look with brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick and her loose hairstyle was just perfection.

Which of these classy golden serves was your favorite—Sobhita Dhulipala’s modern take or Aditi Rao Hydari’s traditional pick? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

