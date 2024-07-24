Aditi Rao Hydari is a true fashion icon, particularly known for her charming ethnic style. However, her Western fashion choices are equally on point. The actress’s ability to elevate any outfit with her charm, grace, and confidence is undeniable.

Recently, Aditi stepped out in a stunning blue-hued outfit that perfectly showcased her effortlessly cool fashion sense.

Let’s look at the Tughlaq Durbar actress’ casually chic ensemble to better understand her relaxed style.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked simply great in a casual ensemble:

Aditi Rao Hydari always knows how to carry her unique ensembles with confidence and charm, inspiring fashionistas around the globe. Her casual outfit from earlier today was no exception. The sassy blue-hued ensemble was truly amazing, perfect for modern fashionistas looking to beat the humidity.

The comfortably chic fit featured a full-sleeved blue sweatshirt that looked fantastic on her frame. The George Friedrich Handel Embroidered Crewneck sweatshirt, designed by the fashion geniuses at Acne Studios, was intricately detailed with a bold graphic of the celebrated Baroque composer on the front.

The androgynous and cozy pullover, crafted from 100% organic cotton, featured a relaxed fit for extra comfort on super casual days, with an unexpected price tag of approximately Rs. 25,848. The Bajirao Mastani actress paired her loose sweatshirt with blue high-waisted denim shorts that were upper thigh-length and had a distressed design, visibly elongating her legs.

To complete her look, the Bhoomi actress added matching white sneakers, which provided a sporty edge to her ensemble. The shoes enhanced the modern and mesmerizing Gen-Z vibe of the entire outfit.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s accessories and glam picks:

Aditi's style wasn't only about her clothing choices, but her accessories and makeup also came together to achieve fashion perfection. The Wazir actress paired her casual outfit with simple yet stylish accessories like a sparkly ring and a black sporty crossbody bag, and it looked amazing.

For her makeup, Aditi opted for a flawless and radiant base with a touch of rosy blush, adding a pop of color to her casual look. She also embraced the tint trend with a nourishing and subtle pink lip tint, enhancing her overall vibe.

Last but not least, let’s talk about her hairstyle. Aditi’s dark tresses were tied up in a high, well-formed bun with a middle parting, perfectly framing her face. This hairstyle added a chill yet polished finish to her easy-breezy, super casual ensemble.

So, what do you think of Aditi Rao Hydari’s look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us!

