Last night marked the end of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities, and while many celebrities slayed in stylish picks for the grand wedding reception or ‘Mangal Utsav’, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave it a miss. She was spotted at the airport with her daughter, Aaradhya, in an all-black look as they headed for an undisclosed location. Well, we really adored Ash twinning with her daughter effortlessly.

Now, let’s just zoom right in and have a detailed glance at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s all-black airport look for some major celebrity-approved fashion tips.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s all-black outfit:

When it comes to her airport allure, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always goes for the most simple picks. However, that doesn’t mean that her airport looks aren’t supremely stylish—this was obviously proven by her latest appearance. It screamed effortless elegance.

The airport-ready all-black ensemble featured a full-sleeved black sweatshirt with an oversized silhouette, which gave a comfortable appeal to her look. This long sweatshirt was a great pick for traveling. But that’s not all; it was further paired with matching black pants, with a rather wide-legged silhouette.

Even the gently flared edges of the pants looked fabulous with her long top. She also carried a matching black jacket, resting on her arm. The actress completed the look with black sneakers for a sporty and comfortable edge.

Meanwhile, her daughter Aaradhya was also clicked twinning with mommy Aishwarya. She went for a matching black oversized sweatshirt with a cute Tom and Jerry graphic print on it. She paired it with black jogger pants.

They had a comfortably cool, straight silhouette that created the perfect contrast with her sweatshirt’s loose fit. She also added black sneakers, just like her mom, adding a sporty touch. We loved both of their looks.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s accessories and glam choices:

Talking about her accessories game, Aish showed us how to embrace minimalism by forgoing accessories. However, even she couldn’t resist adding a high-end black Gucci bag with a brown bamboo handle to give a luxe twist to her look.

Rai also went with a subtle but radiant makeup look with a flawless base, which perfectly enhanced her natural beauty. She also added volumizing mascara and some eyeshadow to highlight her eyes. Aishwarya completed her look by adding a pop of color, a touch of blush, and her signature shade of bold red lipstick.

On the other hand, Bachchan left her dark and luscious locks open and styled them into a sleek and straight look with a sassy side parting. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairdo ensured her face was framed beautifully as her tresses cascaded freely down her shoulders.

But, what did you think of the Bachchan divas’ airport look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

