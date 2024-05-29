Janhvi Kapoor admits she has an antenna for male chauvinist and backward-thinking energy: 'Men can be intimidated...'

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most beloved and undoubtedly one of the biggest actresses in the industry right now. Kapoor has proven her mettle with her choice of movies and has earned acclaim for her roles. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about dealing with male chauvinism and shared her thoughts on the matter. Scroll down to read the full story!

Janhvi Kapoor talks about dealing with creepy guy energy

When asked about dealing with creepy guy energy and if she can sense it, Janhvi said, "Yeah, I don’t know about creepy, but I have an antenna for male chauvinist and backward-thinking energy, and that pisses me off. Like, I’ve met the wokest person on the planet, and even that person can have double standards without realizing it."

She further added that men can be intimidated by ambitious women, noting that while many claim they want a career-driven partner, truly being okay with it is a different ball game altogether.

Ranveer then asked if she had ever broken up with someone for that reason, to which Janhvi replied, "I guess you could say that, I don't know." Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Besides that, she made cameos in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Advertisement

Up next, the actress will reunite with Varun Dhawan for Dharma Productions Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She also has Ulajh in her kitty. Kapoor is set to make her South debut alongside Jr NTR in Devara too.

Apart from that, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Kapoor will also share screen space with Ram Charan and Suriya. According to sources, Janhvi is all set to play the role of Draupadi in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed film Karna, which features Suriya in the titular role.

It was mentioned that the actress has already done multiple look tests for the part and is extremely excited to revisit one of the most powerful characters from the Indian epic, the Mahabharata.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor recalls sneaking into parents Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s room at night to check if they were breathing