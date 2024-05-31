Janhvi Kapoor on struggling with self-worth after mom Sridevi's demise; admits seeking validation from 'wrong places'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Janhvi Kapoor was very close to her mom and veteran actress Sridevi, who passed away in 2018 and left her family and fans in a state of shock. The actress was just a few months away from her Bollywood debut when she faced the biggest loss of her life.

Now, Janhvi has opened up about her state of mind during that highly vulnerable period of her life.

Janhvi Kapoor on seeking validation from the wrong places after her mom's demise

While speaking at Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast, Janhvi Kapoor said that she struggled with self-worth initially as she didn't know how to assess her value. She said she was seeking 'a lot of validation' from places she shouldn't have.

The actress also talked about having body image issues, insecurity regarding her hold over the Hindi language, and having a feeling of lacking most human experiences due to being sheltered.

Opening up more, she added that it’s been conditioned into her from a 'very young age.' She explained her point, "I mean when people have such a heavy perception of you and your privilege, and you are kind of made to feel apologetic about the space that you take up in the industry. In school, every time you make friends or do well, you get any sort of opportunity; it is always pinned to where you come from. Then you kind of don’t know what value to give yourself individually.”

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Besides that, she made cameos in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Her upcoming films include Ulajh, the Telugu film Devara alongside Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

