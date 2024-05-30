Jr NTR's Devara makers compare Janhvi Kapoor with her mom Sridevi; here’s what actress has to say

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Telugu cinema this year opposite Jr NTR in the much-awaited movie, Devara: Part 1. Talking about her days on the sets of the film, the actress revealed how people would say she acts like her mother whenever she gives a good take.

In an interview with the Times of India, the actress said, “Whenever I give a good take, they say this was exactly like your mom, which lets me know this was a good take.” Moreover, Janhvi also shared that she feels grateful to be able to pull off characters with such honesty and rawness.

Talking more about her recent acting ventures including Jr NTR starrer Devara, Janhvi Kapoor said she is happy for the kind of opportunities she has received. She also feels lucky to be able to perform like her mother Sridevi did.

Moreover, the actress emphasized how she always wants to portray interesting characters and tell good stories. She even added that though it may sound arrogant when she thinks about looking back on these raw moments, it makes her feel proud as an actor.

More about Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role and directed by Koratala Siva is the first installment to a two-part film franchise. The action film is expected to take place within the context of the sea and features Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist.

Besides Janhvi Kapoor making her debut in South cinema, the film also has an ensemble cast like Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more in key roles.

Devara was initially supposed to be released on May 19, 2024, but due to the ongoing elections and pending post-production works the makers opted to postpone the release. The movie is now set to arrive on the big screens on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra.

