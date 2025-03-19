Japanese influencer calls Shraddha Kapoor 22 years old; his EPIC reaction after knowing real age of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif is too good

A video created by content creator Nikhil Tripathi featured Japanese influencer Riki attempting to guess the ages of popular Indian actresses. Riki was asked to estimate the ages of Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif. However, he was left completely surprised when their real ages were revealed.

Riki was first asked to guess Shraddha Kapoor’s age, to which he confidently responded, “22 years old.” Upon learning that she was actually 37 (having recently turned 38), he appeared puzzled and remarked, “No way! Damn, she is beautiful.” Another influencer was then brought in, who was equally shocked by Shraddha’s real age, exclaiming, “This is amazing.”

When questioned about Alia Bhatt’s age, Riki appeared more cautious after his earlier misjudgment of Shraddha’s age. He guessed, “Maybe 32.” Upon being informed that Alia was actually 31 (having recently turned 32), he explained that his guess was influenced by his previous error with Shraddha and admitted that he initially thought Alia was younger.

See the video here:

Riki was equally baffled when asked to guess Anushka Sharma’s age. He admitted, “I don’t really get it,” before guessing she was 24. When informed that she was actually 36, he responded with surprise, saying, “Honestly, she doesn’t look 36. (She looked) like 24 years old. Indians are amazing, beautiful.”

Advertisement

Riki took his time before guessing that Katrina Kaif was 31 years old. However, he was visibly shocked upon learning that she was actually 41, exclaiming, “Seriously? She’s beautiful, super beautiful.”

Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Stree 2, and Katrina Kaif, who starred in Merry Christmas, have not announced any new projects yet.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who has been focusing on motherhood and accompanying her cricketer husband Virat Kohli during his travels, hasn’t been on the big screen since her 2018 film Zero, and her film Chakda 'Xpress has been on hold. Alia Bhatt, who appeared in the 2024 film Jigra, is currently busy filming Love & War and Alpha.