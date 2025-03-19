Priyanka Chopra’s radiant smile, namaste to paps on her arrival in Mumbai is midweek dose we didn't know we needed: WATCH

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra has been busy jetting across cities for work lately, and she was recently spotted arriving in Mumbai. Her appearance, without a doubt, made our hearts skip a beat and instantly chased away our midweek blues. With her signature smile and the mandatory namaste greeting to the paps, she managed to make our day even brighter!

Priyanka Chopra rocked a coordinated printed co-ord set with a relaxed-fit blazer and matching wide-legged trousers. The monochrome design gives off a modern and edgy vibe. Underneath, she keeps it casual yet trendy with a black crop top, adding a touch of effortless glam.

Watch video here:

The Citadel actress completed her look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses, giving her that celebrity-in-command aura. She also wore minimal jewelry, letting her outfit and confidence do the talking. Chopra opted for comfortable yet stylish white sneakers, perfectly balancing comfort with high fashion.

Chopra is currently busy working on her next project with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. She recently joined them for the second schedule and even treated her fans to a glimpse of her arrival in the state through her social media.

Pinkvilla earlier revealed that the upcoming jungle adventure unfolds in Kashi, and the filmmakers are planning to recreate the sacred city of Shiva in Hyderabad due to the logistical challenges of shooting a project of this scale at real locations.

The plot, which is deeply rooted in Kashi’s rich history, blends its divine past with an unforgettable adventure in the present, making Kashi an integral character in the story.

The director is considering a hybrid shooting approach, combining real forest locations with grand sets that recreate India’s iconic landmarks.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has a busy slate with multiple exciting projects lined up. She is gearing up for Citadel Season 2, Heads of State, and The Bluff. Additionally, she is set to feature in Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa, where she will share the screen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.