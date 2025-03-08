Anushka Sharma drops new post with roses on Women’s Day 2025; fan says ‘she is art’

Today, March 8, 2025, marked International Women’s Day. Many Bollywood celebrities shared some special posts on this occasion. Anushka Sharma dropped some dreamy glimpses from her day filled with roses. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her cuteness and called her ‘art.’

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a few pictures and a video on Women’s Day 2025. In the first photo, she was seen standing with a background of roses that was projecting on her t-shirt. She was looking up with a huge smile. In the video, Anushka was laughing and mimicking the motion of flying. The last slide showed her posing against a colorful backdrop with her eyes closed and pure happiness on her face.

Anushka was wearing a white t-shirt and denim pants. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings and a bracelet. She wasn’t wearing any makeup and her hair was tied in a bun.

The actress captioned the post with a rose emoji. She used Juliana Chahayed’s song Fly Me To the Moon in the post.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma’s post!

Netizens were left in awe of Anushka Sharma’s beauty and flooded the comments section of the post with their appreciation. One person said, “Queen Spotted In This Post,” while another wrote, “She is glowing with love.” A user exclaimed, “So beautiful and refreshing,” and another shared, “she is art.”

Many people extended Women’s Day wishes to the Dil Dhadakne Do actress. Others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Anushka Sharma was spotted at the last two matches of team India in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. She was present in the stands at the Dubai International Stadium to support her husband Virat Kohli and the rest of the players.

Virat made 84 crucial runs in the semi-final against Australia. His wife gave him a standing ovation for his effort after he was dismissed. Her reaction to Australian player Travis Head’s wicket also went viral on the internet.

India will now clash against New Zealand in the final match of the tournament on March 9, 2025.