Top Hindi Grossers Of 2024 At Overseas Box Office: Fighter leads with USD 12 million, with ban in middle east

The first half of 2024 has concluded and while there is no major box office glory that we have been fortunate to see from the Hindi Film Industry, there are few films that have managed respectable business, and few films that have done very good business vis-à-vis their costs like Shaitaan or Munjya. Fighter with Rs 340 crore worldwide remains the highest grossing Bollywood film. Fighter collected around 12 million dollars (Rs 100 crore gross) from the overseas, without a release in the middle-east and a conventional release would have meant a 14 million plus dollar finish, also meaning that the global gross would have gone past Rs 350 crores.

Fighter Is The Highest Grossing Indian Film Of 2024 In Hindi At The Overseas Box Office

The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer had a good opening weekend in India. After a major jolt in the box office numbers on first Monday, the film held its ground and gradually reached the Rs 200 crore nett India mark in its full run. While the numbers ended up lower than what was expected from the film prior to the release, they were higher than what was expected from the film after the first Monday. The best performance of Fighter came from the overseas, where it can be called a genuine hit. No Indian film has been able to hit even 10 million dollars in the Hindi language this year, yet.

Among Bollywood films, Crew is the highest grossing Hindi film overseas after Fighter, with collections of around 7 million dollars. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shaitaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have collected in the vicinity of 4 million dollars. Kalki 2898 AD, a dubbed Hindi film, had a 3 million dollar plus weekend, and will aim to reach 7 million dollars in the full run.

The Highest Grossing Indian Films Of 2024 In Hindi At The Overseas Box Office Are As Under

Film Gross Overseas Collection Fighter USD 12 million Crew USD 7 million Kalki 2898 AD USD 6-7 million (expected) Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya USD 4.5 million Shaitaan USD 4.2 million Bade Miyan Chote Miyan USD 3.8 million

Global Box Office Update For The First Half Of 2024

Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed Fighter to become the highest grossing Indian film of 2024 so far. After 5 days, the movie stands at a global gross of over Rs 500 crores and in the full run, the movie may fancy a Rs 900 crore plus worldwide finish. Kalki 2898 AD is sure to become the highest grossing Indian film of 2024 in Hindi at the Indian box office and it is likely to also become the highest grossing Indian film in Hindi at the worldwide box office, thanks to its exceptional India performance.

