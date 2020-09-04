Kareena Kapoor Khan on her 2nd pregnancy: During Taimur, I became huge & put on 25 kg; Don’t want to do it now

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently announced that she is pregnant for a second time after Taimur Ali Khan and fans were left excited. Amid this, in a recent interview Kareena revealed how Taimur is gearing up for his sibling and what she does not want to do from her first pregnancy times.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and left everyone excited recently when they announced that they are expecting an addition to their family after Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena revealed that she was pregnant and that her family was way too excited about it. Since then, fans of the actress have been swooning over glow in her latest photos. During Saif’s birthday celebrations, Kareena’s baby bump could be seen through her dress and fans were left excited about it. Now, in a chat Kareena spoke up about how things are different the second time due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

In a chat with Anupama Chopra, Kareena shared that she is currently spending time at home and working at home like shooting for ads and more from home. She revealed that everyone in her family is overwhelmed but worried too as the pandemic is going on and that times are different from her first pregnancy. She revealed that during Taimur, everyone used to tell her to eat a lot and that she took her body for granted and put on weight. But, now, she mentioned that she is trying to be healthy and safe with the pandemic.

Kareena said, “Last time, I just took myself for granted and became huge. I put on 25 Kgs. I don’t want to do that. I just want to be healthy and fit. I think the first time, it's just excitement. Everyone’s like parathe khao, ghee khao, doodh piyo, besan ka laddoos are coming. And now, I’m like listen I have done it before, I know what my body requires. My doctor’s like ‘listen you are not eating for two, that is just a myth. Just be healthy and be safe.’ And that is what I am trying to do.” She spoke about how her family, Saif Ali Khan and more are worried about her with the ongoing pandemic. She expressed that everyone is worried due to the times that are going on.

Taimur Ali Khan is figuring out things. He is very ahead of his age. We never treated him like a kid. We treated him like an equal and adult. He is a giving boy and that he is ready Kareena Kapoor Khan

Further, she was asked about Taimur’s reaction to knowing that she was pregnant. Kareena said that Taimur is currently figuring out as he is going to turn 4 in December. “He is figuring out things. He is very ahead of his age. We never treated him like a kid. We treated him like an equal and adult. He is a giving boy and that he is ready.”

Meanwhile, Kareena recently joined Karisma Kapoor and her parents for Ganeshotsav celebrations and photos of little Taimur playing with cousins Samaira and Kiaan went viral. The picture-perfect photos of Kareena, Karisma, Taimur, Samaira, Kiaan, and their parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita left netizens excited. On the work front, Kareena will soon return to shoot Laal Singh Chaddha. She revealed that she has 15 days of shoot left and she mentioned she wants to complete it before her baby bump shows up. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

