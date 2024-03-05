Karisma Kapoor reacts to comparison between Murder Mubarak and Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor’s 36 China Town

The trailer of the eagerly-anticipated film, Murder Mubarak was released a while back in a spectacular event in Mumbai which was attended by the entire cast and makers of the film. Directed by Homi Adajania, the suspense murder mystery stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and others in key roles. During the trailer launch, the makers were queried about its resemblance to the 2006 released, 36 China Town, led by Akshaye Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor on parallels drawn between Murder Mubarak and 36 China Town

A while back, the trailer of Homi Adajania’s upcoming suspense-thriller Murder Mubarak was unveiled. During the event, the parallels of the film were drawn with Abbas-Mustaan’s 2006 release, 36 China Town. Reacting to it, Karisma Kapoor couldn’t recall if her sister and actress Kareena Kapoor was also in the film.

She said, “I’m not sure whether Kareena was there in this movie.” Upon being corrected by the other team members, she apologized and stated, “I may not have watched it. I haven’t watched this movie. So, I really can’t comment about that, but this movie is very different.”

In addition to this, the director of the film, Homi Adajania also shared that he hasn’t seen the film yet and asserted that Murder Mubarak has been carved out from the book so the references from the mentioned film are difficult to pull.

He said, “Unfortunately, I haven’t seen that film. So, I don’t know if I’ll be able to pull any references from that into this. What makes this film unique is the fact that it is carved out of a book. So, it’s a piece which was already been written a while ago and the script has been carved out of that and I don’t know about the film you are talking about, but I’m not sure if any film has been done in a colonial gymkhana which we only have handful in the country where it’s based.”

“So it’s the quirkiness, it’s actually an acoustic look at the elite but a sub-sect of these colonial elites who are in these clubs, living with a colonial hangover where politics of the club is more important to them than the politics of the country where they live for each other’s validation. It’s a very bizarre world where the riches have never looked so poor,” he further added.

Karisma Kapoor on doing selective roles

During the event, Karisma Kapoor also shed light on her reasons for doing selective roles by ‘choice’. The actress shared that she likes to be contented with the roles she does as she expressed gratitude over being in a position to say a yes or no to a film. Having said that, the actress is motivated to do more ‘interesting roles’ in the future which according to her, gets her excited to leave home (to go on the sets).”

“I have been lucky to have played very unusual characters over the years, so I really need to be motivated and excited to go to a set,” she said.

About Murder Mubarak

The eagerly-awaited Murder Mubarak is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death and features powerhouses of talents including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Suprotim Sengupta and Gazal Dhaliwal, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The movie will be available to watch on Netflix from March 15, 2024.

