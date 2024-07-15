Karisma Kapoor shines brighter than starry night in black netted dress and blazer from Rahul Mishra

The blazer trend became a hit in Bollywood, as many stars started wearing this fashionable and comfortable outfit in various styles. From stiff collars to relaxed chic, the blazer has evolved into a wardrobe must-have in celeb closets. With that, the stars prove that they can be styled in multiple ways.

And Karisma Kapoor recently showed us how to style a blazer to perfection. She revamped the blazer trend by teaming it with a dress, proving that it is quite adaptive. Let us have a closer look at her latest outfit.

Karisma Kapoor's latest outfit

Karisma’s outfit, which was from the racks of Rahul Mishra, started with an ankle-length black dress that was slightly netted, adding a touch of intrigue. The delicate netting of the dress gave it a textured appearance, allowing it to stand out without overwhelming the senses. The mesh details and classic black colour made the dress look both elegant and modern.

Adding a unique twist to the dress, she layered her black dress with a taupe-coloured blazer. This wasn’t just any blazer; it featured a netted design adorned with shimmery black fabric and patches of sheer material. The interwoven netted design introduced a subtle glamour to the outfit.

The blazer had satin collars, which added a luxurious touch, enhancing the overall elegance. The front buttons, structured shoulders, and flap pockets provided a structured feel and balanced the delicate and shimmery aspects of the blazer. The blazer also offered perfect contrast to the dress, making it look cohesive and striking.

