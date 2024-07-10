India's Best Dancer is back with its fourth season, offering aspiring dancers a big stage. The show is creating a buzz with Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor joining the judges panel. As we all know, Vicky Kaushal has captivated all of us with his dance steps in the song Tauba Tauba. Karisma recently hopped on the trend and shared a video of herself grooving to the hit song.

Karisma Kapoor will make you go Tauba Tauba on India’s Best Dancer 4

The India’s Best Dancer judge took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her dancing moves on the Bad Newz song, Tauba Tauba. The actress flaunted her beautiful brown dress. Expressing her excitement, she captioned it, “Tauba Tauba 3 days to go. @sonytvofficial #IndiasBestDancerSeason4.”

Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in a brown Fluid Molten Gown, featuring a V-neckline, a waist belt, and exaggerated power shoulders in a striking burnt sienna hue. She kept her hair in loose curls, complemented by minimal makeup that included eyeliner, a perfect shade of pink lipstick, and a touch of blush on her cheeks.

Vicky Kaushal has taken the internet by storm with his classy dance moves in Tauba Tauba. Fans and fellow stars are flooding social media with reels and videos showcasing their steps on the song, which also features Tripti Dimri dazzling in a golden dress. The choreography, done by Bosco-Caesar, has become a sensation.

Advertisement

Fan reactions

As soon as Karisma uploaded the video on her social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with compliments and admiration. A fan wrote, “You are the best of best actresses mam.” Another fan commented, “Looking extremely glamorous beauty.”

More about India’s Best Dancer 4

With Karisma Kapoor, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur on the judges’ panel, the audition round of India's Best Dancer 4 promises to showcase exceptional dance talent from across the nation. India's Best Dancer Season 4 premieres on July 13 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM.

ALSO READ: Arti Singh struggles to learn Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba hook step until OG Caesar Gonsalves trains her; WATCH