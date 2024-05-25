Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on rift between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar; admits shooting Dostana 2 for 30-35 days

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently discussed the unexpected shelving of her film Dostana 2. Despite commencing shooting for a few days, production was halted abruptly, leading to the film's cancellation. Subsequently, Karan Johar announced plans to recast for the project.

The Mr & Mrs Mahi actress was slated to appear alongside Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani in Karan Johar's production, Dostana 2. However, in 2021, rumors surfaced online suggesting that Kartik's alleged "unprofessional" conduct had caused friction with Karan, resulting in his departure from the film, which was subsequently halted.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals why Dostana 2 was halted

Discussing the matter, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned to The Lallantop, “I don’t know either. We had shot for that film for about 30 to 35 days. The shoot was going very well according to me. I don’t know why the film was shelved.”

She further added, “We began shooting for that film long before Covid. And then Covid happened and there was a delay of over one-and-a-half years. Then people felt that to restart the film… I don’t know.”

Janhvi Kapoor on Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s feud

When queried about whether she implied that there were issues between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, Janhvi responded, "I don't think it was that. I think work is extremely important for both of them. But unke beech kya hua kya nahi hua, you should ask them about it."

In 2022, Kartik also addressed his departure from the project. In an interview with the Indian Express, he touched upon the rumored discord with Karan. Kartik stated, "I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now). What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’. There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time. Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours.”

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film with Karan Johar

In November 2023, it seems Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar resolved any differences they may have had, as Karan revealed a new film collaboration with Kartik on the actor's 33rd birthday. The upcoming film, co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, is slated for release in August 2025.

