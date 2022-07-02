Koffee With Karan: 9 rapid-fire moments of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh & more that are simply unforgettable

Koffee With Karan was one such chat show that always got fans excited about everything. Be it the celebrity lineup in a season, be it the controversial statements they said in the episodes or the gossip we got to know in each episode, these are the things that made this chat show so popular amongst fans. Well, now that the chat show is all set to be renewed for a new season fans are jumping with joy. Well, before the chat show begins, we decided to list down the 9 best rapid-fire moments from earlier seasons that are too good to be forgotten.

Ranveer Singh

When Karan Johar asked him if he was stuck in an elevator with Anushka, Deepika & Katrina, what would he do? Ranveer said that “I’d gossip about Ranbir Kapoor!”

Shah Rukh Khan

When Karan Johar asked him that si one morning he woke up and found out that he had turned into KJo then what would King Khan do? SRK instantly replied, “You know, Karan, the chances of me waking up and turning into you are less but waking up with you in the morning are more. At least that’s what everyone says!”

Priyanka Chopra

When Karan Johar asked Priyanka Chopra, “Kareena wanted to know where you got your accent from?” Priyanka Chopra replied, “I got my accent from the same place as Kareena’s boyfriend!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She was asked that if she woke up one morning and turned into Ranbir Kapoor, what would she do? Bebo replied, “Wouldn’t date some of the women he is or has.”

Alia Bhatt

The famous episode during which Alia Bhatt made Prithviraj Chauhan the president of India. An unforgettable moment, and quite an entertaining rapid-fire round.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan’s witty answers in the rapid-fire round forced us to have her on this list. She was asked, ‘If you woke up one morning and had turned in to Shahid Kapoor, what would you do?' She said, "Would switch on my PC."

Deepika Padukone

When Deepika appeared on KWK with Sonam Kapoor and was asked which product should Ranbir endorse, she immediately replied: “Condom brand.”

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, during his debut appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan, opened up about his past relationships. But he drew flak on the Internet for claiming that he is a virgin. “I am a virgin and I sleep alone,” he said on the show.

Emraan Hashmi

In this specific episode, Karan Johar asked Emraan Hashmi about the first thing that comes to his mind when he hears Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name. “Plastic,” the actor had replied.

