Loved Aditi Rao Hydari’s minimal Mehendi? 5 other Bollywood actresses whose simple bridal henna stole the show; Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani

Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari got married to her long time beau Siddharth in a low key traditional South Indian wedding. While the internet is swooning over the viral pictures, the actress’ minimal mehendi design has caught everyone’s attention.

Lately minimal mehendi designs have been the top-choice of our Bollywood divas signifying the simplicity and that “less is more”. From Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Parineeti Chopra; let’s take a look at some of the actresses who took contemporary ‘modern bride’ move and resorted to intricate designs that partly covered their hands.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. For her D-Day, she opted for an ivory Sabyasachi saree, and adorned her hands with a simple mandala-inspired henna design that perfectly complemented her wedding attire. The couple got married at Vastu in Pali Hill, where Ranbir and Alia resided.

2. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the nuptial knot in February 2023. The actress truly made for one of the beautiful brides. Keeping it understated, the Kabir Singh actress flaunted a minimal mehendi with a mandala design on the back of her hand. In fact, the actress also had a minimal mehendi for her first Karwa Chauth, as she adorned an ultra-mini star.

The two got married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their pictures and videos truly “match made in heaven” vibe. Notably, their weeklong wedding celebrations were spread across Jaisalmer, Delhi, and Mumbai, all spent with close family and friends.

3. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra exchanged her wedding vows with AAP leader Raghav Chadha last year in September 2023. The videos and pictures from the lavish destination wedding were all over the internet. Opting for pastel-colored outfits, the duo perfectly complemented each other. Meanwhile, the actress’ minimalist approach to henna adorned with an elegant and straightforward pattern exuding simplicity and charm had everyone’s hearts.

The high-profile wedding took place in Udaipur's Taj Lake Palace. It also witnessed the presence of dignitaries like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann among others.

4. Yami Gautam

The next one on the list has to be the name of radiance and elegance personified, Yami Gautam. She got married to Uri director Aditya Dhar in a hush-hush wedding in June 2021. She ditched designer lehengas and rather opted for her mother’s traditional red-colored saree. The gorgeous bride went for simple designs to be etched on her palms.

The couple got married amid the hills of Himachal Pradesh in utmost simplicity with people who mattered to them.

5. Mahira Khan

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees also turned heads with her wedding looks. The actress had a subtle look for her special day and her wedding was a prime example of subtle elegance as she chose the minimalist path in her design.

She got married to Salim Karim in a tiny town and hill station called Bhurban in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth after years of dating got engaged earlier this year and got married months later at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy with close friends and family members in attendance.

"You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars...To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up...To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu," newlyweds wrote alongside.

