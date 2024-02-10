EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam opens up on working with Aditya Dhar post-marriage in Article 370; ‘It was always about right script’

Actress Yami Gautam Dhar is all set to grace the big screen with Article 370, a film that holds significant importance for her. Notably, it signifies her initial project post-marriage, and also her maiden collaboration with husband Aditya Dhar, serving as the writer and co-producer for the film. During the trailer launch of Article 370, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar revealed that they are expecting a baby and the actress is 5-and-a-half months pregnant. Interestingly, her baby bump was quite noticeable during the event.

Yami on working with Aditya post-marriage

Talking about this collaboration, Yami Gautam said, "I was asked several times after URI: The Surgical Strike and after marriage when we would collaborate. It was always about the right script at the right time, with the right opportunity. I feel thankful to Aditya that Article 370 came my way."

She also added, "Aditya has always believed in talent, doing an anti-cast, empowering talent, and creating opportunities to reap more. I thank him and Lokesh Bhaiyya (Dhar, producer of the film) for being great producers. Both brothers started their production company B62 Films with this film. Article 370 is a very important film for us as people who belong to the cinema, and personally as family."

She also shared how this has been the quickest film of her career and said, "The kind of people we are, we don't do anything sub-standard or mediocre or jump on to any trend. We love and respect our audience, Aditya believes that if we have a platform to create something it should be nothing less than excellent. I am really happy to be a part of this vision and their first step into this world as producers. It is one of the quickest films I have been a part of and also a very special journey. I hope the audience likes it."

About Article 370

Yami Gautam portrays an intelligence agent striving to annul the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370. The movie's trailers suggest an exploration of terrorism and corruption in J&K, with Priyamani playing a significant role.

Set against the backdrop of counterterrorism efforts in Kashmir and the annulment of Article 370 by the Central government on August 5, 2019, the narrative unfolds. This decision led to the re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Article 370 marks the second collaboration between Aditya and Yami, following their successful 2019 film URI. The theatrical release is scheduled for February 23rd, 2024.

Watch Article 370 trailer:

About Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar collaborated on the 2019 action thriller URI. Following their collaboration, they began a romantic relationship and eventually tied the knot on June 4, 2021. After getting married, the actress officially changed her name to Yami Gautam Dhar.

Yami Gautam is celebrated for her remarkable performances in films such as Badlapur, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, A Thursday, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.

