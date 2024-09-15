Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family; see INSIDE PICS ft. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Jeh and more

Bollywood celebrities are visibly drenched in the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi. Recently, pictures of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha, Kareena Kapoor, and other family members shared by Karisma Kapoor have taken over the internet.

Today, September 15, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home. In the pictures, we can see the entire Kapoor clan including Kareena Kapoor, her kids Taimur and Jeh, Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha, Aadar Jain with fiancé Alekha Advani, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Reema Kapoor and more posing delightfully for a perfect family picture.

In one of the pictures, we can see Ranbir holding his daughter in his arms as they stand for the family picture. The second snap shows the Ramayana actor looking adorably at his little munchkin while she looks towards the camera. Meanwhile, little Jeh is seen goofing around at the back while Tim Tim and Bebo flash bright smiles because of his naughty act.

Another picture showed Lolo posing before Lord Ganesha’s idol, followed by a closer glimpse of Modaks. "Modaks and Memories #GaneshChaturthi #FamilyTime," the post was captioned.

In addition to this, Aadar Jain also dropped a couple of pictures offering a glimpse of the holy celebrations. In one of the pictures, he was seen posing with his mother Reema Kapoor while his fiancé Alekha Advani was sitting on the other side. The trio flashed sweet smiles for the camera. The following snap had a beautiful click featuring the Kapoor cousins.

Just a while back, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and offered a peek at her Ganpati celebrations. In the photo, she was seen posing with her little munchkins, Taimur and Jeh. The trio was seen standing in front of Lord Ganesha's idol as they sought blessings. "Ganpati Bappa Morya," followed by a sparkle and a red-heart emoji, read the caption on the post.

While the entire family posed together, Alia Bhatt’s presence in the pictures was innately missed by the fans. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, Raha in November 2022. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her next, Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina.

