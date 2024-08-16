THROWBACK: When Humsafar’s Mahira Khan recalled her first meeting with Raees co-actor Shah Rukh Khan

Who doesn't know Mahira Khan? The actress is one of the popular personalities in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Apart from her serials and dramas, she left us in awe owing to her performance in Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Let us revisit the moment when Mahira shared her experience working with the King of Bollywood. The Humsafar actress recalled her mother's reactions to her getting the offer to do a film with the Pathan actor. Mahira also shared the story of how Raees happened to her.

Mahira Khan's experience with Shah Rukh Khan

Working with Shah Rukh Khan was always one of Mahira's wishes, and she prayed for it every time. Sharing insights into her first meeting with him, the Pakistani actress remarked, "The first time I met him. I just went to him, and I said, 'Hello,' and he said, 'as-salamu alaykum.' How could I not say as-salamu alaykum? That's my thing. I am from Pakistan.'

Further, Mahira Khan said that she has learned a lot from him. She called him a 'giving actor' and explained that Shah Rukh Khan not only cares about his part in the movie but also every single person in the frame.

Mahira Khan was in Mumbai for Humsafar promotions

In the same interview with Brut India, Mahira Khan shared how she received the offer for Raees. She was in Mumbai to promote her popular drama, Humsafar, which was going on air in India three years after its original run. During the event, she received a call, but she could not pick it up as the phone was not with her. Mahira explained, "My phone was somewhere, it kept on ringing. I didn't know. Then a message came, 'Big film, pick up'."

After reading the message, she called back, and the person mentioned 'Excel Productions.' The name of this production house rang a bell, and The Legend of Maula Jatt actress recalled that the banner bankrolled many popular and quality films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai. Later, she gave the auditions and flew back to Pakistan. However, she was unaware of the fact that Shah Rukh Khan was a part of the film.

A few days after her audition, Mahira received the call and got a confirmation to play the female lead opposite SRK. Listening to this, she asked for the script and then informed her family about the same.

How did Mahira Khan's mother react?

In the same interview, Mahira said, "What happened in my house is very funny. Because I rounded up everybody, mother, father, my brother and everyone, it was late in the night. I said, 'I have to tell you guys something. I want to do a film in India.' My mother is like, 'What are you talking about? What is it?' And my father is like, 'Tell more about it,' and my brother is like, 'I'm just getting out of here.' Everyone, no one cared."

The Sadqay Tumhare actress recalled that her mother initially didn't believe her when she mentioned doing a film with Shah Rukh Khan. But when her mother got a hold of it, she asked her not to do anything bad. Calling it an 'unreal scenario,' Mahira Khan stated that some people in her family were against it, and some couldn't believe it.

For the uninitiated, Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Raees. The film was released in 2017 and directed by Rahul Dholakia. SRK played gangster-turned-MLA while the Pakistani actress essayed the role of his wife.

