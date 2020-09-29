NCB to summon Deepika Padukone's co stars 'S,' 'R' and 'A' in connection with drug probe

Deepika Padukone came under the scanner of NCB after the recovery of her alleged drug chats with manager Karishma Prakash. Read further for more details.

The NCB has constantly probed into the drug nexus in Bollywood for the past few weeks. The probe intensified after the agency arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant, on charges of procuring drugs. Post that, a few more names from B-town were dragged post Rhea’s interrogation by NCB. Among them were Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta. Later on, and ’s names also emerged.

That happened after the interrogation of talent manager Jaya Saha and the recovery of her alleged drug chats. All these actresses were summoned and questioned by the NCB and none of them have been given clean chit yet. Now, as per a report by ABP News, the agency is likely to summon and interrogate three superstars who have worked with Deepika Padukone. Reportedly, the initials of their names are said to be ‘S,’ ‘R,’ and ‘A.’

The shocking part here is that they are named by Kshitij Prasad during his interrogation. The NCB arrested him sometime back and he is currently under judicial custody. Coming back to the co-stars of Deepika, one of them with the initial ‘A’ not only consumed drugs but also supplied them to others. He is reportedly associated with a cricketer. The NCB will reportedly send the summons to these three superstars. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone came under the agency’s scanner after the recovery of her alleged drug chats with manager Karishma Prakash.

