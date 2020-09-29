  1. Home
  2. entertainment

NCB to summon Deepika Padukone's co stars 'S,' 'R' and 'A' in connection with drug probe

Deepika Padukone came under the scanner of NCB after the recovery of her alleged drug chats with manager Karishma Prakash. Read further for more details.
10833 reads Mumbai Updated: September 29, 2020 11:28 pm
NCB to summon Deepika Padukone's co stars in drugs probeNCB to summon Deepika Padukone's co stars 'S,' 'R' and 'A' in connection with drug probe
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The NCB has constantly probed into the drug nexus in Bollywood for the past few weeks. The probe intensified after the agency arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant, on charges of procuring drugs. Post that, a few more names from B-town were dragged post Rhea’s interrogation by NCB. Among them were Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta. Later on, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s names also emerged.

That happened after the interrogation of talent manager Jaya Saha and the recovery of her alleged drug chats. All these actresses were summoned and questioned by the NCB and none of them have been given clean chit yet. Now, as per a report by ABP News, the agency is likely to summon and interrogate three superstars who have worked with Deepika Padukone. Reportedly, the initials of their names are said to be ‘S,’ ‘R,’ and ‘A.’

The shocking part here is that they are named by Kshitij Prasad during his interrogation. The NCB arrested him sometime back and he is currently under judicial custody. Coming back to the co-stars of Deepika, one of them with the initial ‘A’ not only consumed drugs but also supplied them to others. He is reportedly associated with a cricketer. The NCB will reportedly send the summons to these three superstars. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone came under the agency’s scanner after the recovery of her alleged drug chats with manager Karishma Prakash.

Also Read: NCB to call 'bigger and more influential' names post Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan in next phase of probe?

Credits :ABP News

Latest Videos
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Three superstar worked withDeepika.

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Sharukh, Ranbir,akahay

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement