Parineeti Chopra drops cute PIC of herself 'sneakily' clicked by hubby Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra is a popular and successful actress in Bollywood. Last year in September, she tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha in Rajasthan. The duo is one of the most popular and adorable couples in the industry and they often share their pictures together on social media. Recently, the actress dropped a picture of herself clicked by him.

Raghav Chadha clicks Parineeti Chopra's picture

Today, on January 19th, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle to drop a picture of herself from her coffee date with hubby Raghav Chadha. The picture features her enjoying coffee and in the caption, she revealed that it was 'sneakily' clicked by him. She wrote, "When he sneakily clicks photos of moi (love filled emoji)" (camera emoji) @raghavchadha88"

Check out the picture!

Parineeti Chopra dropped PIC with Raghav Chadha on new year

On New Year, Chopra dropped an adorable picture with her hubby and stated that she spent Christmas and New Year with him. The duo spent the festive season in London and Austria. She captioned it, "Spent Christmas and NYE quietly with my loves, hugging them tightly and eating chocolate in bed It was cozy, warm and full of fuzzies. #Austria #London Happy new year everyone!"

Parineeti and Raghav were first spotted publicly together in March in Mumbai. The duo then appeared on a number of occasions including during an IPL match in Mohali. On May 13 last year, they got engaged in New Delhi - an event which Priyanka Chopra attended. Their marriage took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The special day was attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and MP Sanjay Singh.

Workwise, Chopra was last seen along with Akshay Kumar in the survival drama film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The film was based on a real-life incident in Raniganj where several miners were trapped. The film was released theatrically and met with a positive critical response. However, it underperformed at the box office.

She will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh which is based on the life of the eponymous late Punjabi singer. The film will be released on Netflix this year.

