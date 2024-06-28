Jatt & Juliet 3 Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s rom-com

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa have returned with the third part of their superhit franchise Jatt & Juliet. The movie was released worldwide on June 27 and has made its presence felt both in theatres and on social media. If you are too planning to book tickets for this romantic comedy, here are some tweets you need to see.

Jatt & Juliet 3 Twitter Review

Before you head to see what the internet is saying, know the plot of the movie first. Written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, this movie revolves around two police officers from Punjab, who travel to Canada on a mission. Initially, the case seems straightforward, but it becomes more complicated over time. During the investigation, the two cops unexpectedly fall in love with each other.

In the third part of the franchise, the story continues to follow the humorous and noisy relationship between Fateh Singh (Diljit Dosanjh) and Pooja (Neeru Bajwa). Jatt & Juliet 3’s plot revolves around Fateh's desire to win Pooja's heart once again, but this time, the challenges and misunderstandings are even more complicated and entertaining.

The movie retains the charm and chemistry of the original characters while introducing new elements and scenarios that make Jatt & Juliet 3 a fresh and enjoyable take on the same story that has been adored for a decade now.

Here are 9 tweets that might help you before planning to head to the theatres:-

More about Jatt & Juliet 3

This Jaani musical stars an ensemble cast mixed with the first two parts and some new ones including Rana Ranbir, BN Sharma, Jasmin Bajwa, Nasir Chinyoti, Akram Udas, Hardip Gill, Mohini Toor, and Sukh Pindiala among many. Bankrolled by White Hill Studios & Speed Records, the movie was first released in 2012 with its second part arriving in 2013 - both of them being blockbusters.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh is having a great year with Jatt & Juliet being his third prospect hit. He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra.

The movie was released directly on Netflix and was an overnight hit. Earlier this year, the singer also starred in Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kareena Kapoor which was also super hit.

