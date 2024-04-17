Parineeti Chopra talks pregnancy, plastic surgery rumors, and losing work after gaining weight for Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti Chopra is riding high on the success of her latest film Amar Singh Chamkila which has received tremendous love from the audience. The actress gained 15kg weight to look like Amarjot Kaur whose character she has played in the film.

The actress recently revealed that after gaining so much weight she stopped looking like herself and hence avoided several public appearances. Pari also opened up about losing out on work because of being overweight and discussed in detail the impact pregnancy and plastic surgery rumors had on her.

Parineeti Chopra on losing work post gaining weight for Amar Singh Chamkila

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti Chopra talked about putting on weight to play the character of Amarjot Kaur in her latest film Amar Singh Chamkila. “Imtiaz sir told me to gain 15 kgs and said there would be no makeup on my face. I had to look my worst in Chamkila and I said, ‘I will do it,'" she said.

She further opened up about how her industry friends warned her to not gain so much weight because it would be fatal for her career. However, she took inspiration from Vidya Balan who also gained weight for The Dirty Picture.

Talking about avoiding public appearances during this period, losing out on work and the effect of pregnancy and plastic surger rumors, Parineeti said, “As I was shooting for Chamkila for over two years, I lost out on a lot of work. I looked my worst and there were pregnancy and plastic surgery rumors, too.”

“I was hardly seen on any red carpet. I wasn’t even papped. Fashion had taken a back seat because I didn’t look like myself. I don’t look like myself even now. But I would still prefer 10 Chamkilas over a red carpet appearance,” she added.

Parineeti Chopra on waiting for years to work with Imtiaz Ali

Earlier, during an interaction with PTI, Parineeti revealed that she has been waiting to work with Imtiaz Ali for more than nine years. "The day I had come into the movies, I had made a list of directors and sir's name was on number one. Even though I felt he would never work with me, I still put him on the list. Now, it has happened," she said.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila premiered on Netflix on April 12. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead along with Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Nisha Bano, Anjum Batra, Vipin Katyal, and Udaybir Sandhumore in pivotal roles.

The movie chronicles the life of legendary singer Chamkila and his co-artist and wife Amarjot Kaur who rose to fame to become a global sensation before being gunned down in 1988.