PIC: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar drop romantic posts as they celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. They openly showcase their love on social media and keep on delighting fans with affectionate posts. Celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary today, the pair, who tied the knot on February 21, 2022, continues to captivate audiences with their romantic gestures. Both Farhan and Shibani commemorated the occasion by sharing a cherished photo on Instagram, expressing heartfelt wishes on their marriage anniversary. Their unwavering affection and public declarations contribute to the couple's popularity, making them a beloved duo in the Bollywood industry.

Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar's loved up wish on 2nd wedding anniversary

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who wed on February 21, 2022, marked their 2nd anniversary today. Shibani celebrated the occasion with a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a romantic photo with Farhan, she expressed her love in the caption and wrote, "6 and 2 just me and you. I love you @faroutakhtar Happy anniversary." The heartfelt message and endearing image capture the couple's joy on this special day."

Farhan Akhtar also took to Instagram and shared a lovely post with his wife Shibani and wrote, "By your side .. proudly .. always.

Happy anniversary love you."

About Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse. Opting for a departure from traditional Marathi or nikah ceremonies, the couple exchanged vows, considering their diverse religious backgrounds and beliefs. The wedding was attended by notable guests, including Hrithik Roshan, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidwani, and Rhea Chakraborty. The intimate ceremony showcased the couple's thoughtful approach to blending their backgrounds in a celebration of love.

Farhan Akhtar on the work front

Farhan Akhtar, undoubtedly inheriting talent from his screenwriter parents, Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, made a noteworthy entry into the Indian film industry with Dil Chahta Hai. This debut earned him several accolades, including a National Award for Best Hindi Film. Since then, Farhan has exhibited his multifaceted skills as a producer, writer, director, and actor in a diverse array of films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, Toofaan, Fukrey 3, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and many more.

Adding to his versatile repertoire, Farhan is also recognized for his contributions as a singer-songwriter, lending his voice to numerous film songs like Socha Hai, Pichle Saat Dinon Mein, Señorita, Toh Zinda Ho Tum, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gallan Goodiyan, Atrangi Yaari, Jaago, Manzar Naya, Woh Jahaan, and others.

