PICS: B Praak arrives in Jamnagar ahead of Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities

Wedding bells are ringing at the Ambani household as they are gearing up for one of the biggest events of their family. Anant Ambani is all set to get hitched to the love of his life, Radhika Merchant. The wedding is scheduled for July but before that, the pre-wedding festivities are about to take place in Jamnagar in the first week of March. Many singers from around the world are going to be performing at the event and one of them is B Praak who touched down in Jamnagar today.