PICS: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Amritsar's Golden Temple post wedding; family joins

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated the beginning of a new chapter in their lives with a memorable wedding ceremony held in the picturesque setting of Goa. Surrounded by their loved ones, the couple tied the knot, sealing their commitment to each other. Now, Rakul has shared heartwarming glimpses from her and Jackky’s recent visit to the serene Golden Temple in Amritsar, where they sought divine blessings for their union. They were also accompanied by their family.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Golden Temple Amritsar

On Friday, March 1, the radiant newlywed Rakul Preet Singh delighted her followers on Instagram Stories by sharing a glimpse of her and her husband Jackky Bhagnani's enchanting visit to Amritsar.

In the captivating images, Rakul exuded the charm of a new bride, clad in a resplendent yellow ethnic ensemble, accentuated by the traditional pink chooda adorning her wrists. Jackky complemented her elegance with a striking red kurta, creating a beautiful picture against the majestic backdrop of the Golden Temple.

Posing gracefully for the camera, the couple captured the essence of the moment, with Rakul captioning the photo with a simple yet profound "Blessed." In another heartwarming snapshot, they were joined by Rakul's loving family, further enhancing the warmth and joy of the occasion.

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who had been in a relationship for several years, got married in a lavish ceremony held at the ITC Grand hotel in South Goa. Following the announcement of their nuptials with dreamy images, the couple has been treating their fans to glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities on Instagram.

For her mehendi ceremony, Rakul adorned a resplendent red lehenga paired with a matching blouse and a stylish jacket, exuding elegance and grace. Jackky, in turn, complemented her in an indo-western ensemble.

In the heartfelt caption accompanying the photos, Rakul expressed her joy, saying, “Adding color to my life #mehnditerenaamki. Extending gratitude to her designers, Rakul wrote, “Thankyouuuuu @arpita__mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it. Thankyou @kunalrawaldstress for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit . Couldn’t have asked for better.”

