Rakul Preet Singh spills beans on her comeback to Telugu industry during AMA session; says she is ‘reading a couple of things'

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently gearing up for her high-octane thriller Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan, took some time off for her ardent fans and hosted an Ask Me Anything session on her social media platform.

Meanwhile, the actress has spilled the beans about her return to the Telugu industry just like in her old days. Have a look!

Rakul Preet Singh on making her comeback to the Telugu industry

Rakul took to her Instagram story section and replied to one of her fans' questions about coming back to the Telugu industry. The actress said, “I really miss all my Telugu fans, and I really want to do a Telugu film soon.

Rakul continued, “I'm just waiting for the right script, maybe something that's exciting because I feel the part of me, which is the Telugu Ammayi, is really missing Telugu now, so hopefully soon.

Rakul concluded her answer leaving a wave of excitement for her ardent supporters as she revealed, “I'm reading a couple of things, hopefully soon.”

For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh last worked opposite Vaishnav Tej in the 2021 Telugu movie titled Konda Polam, helmed by Vedam fame director Krish Jagarlamudi.

Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming films

Rakul Preet Singh is currently involved in the promotions of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, helmed by director Shankar Shanmugam.

Indian 2 is billed as a contemporary follow-up to the original film. Key characters in the movie are portrayed by Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, and other performers.

This time, the story also features the last on-screen moments of deceased actors Vivek and Nedumudi Venu. Meanwhile, the movie's musical composer A R Rahman has been replaced by Anirudh Ravichander.

Lyca Productions, headed by Subaskaran Allirajah, is financing the political thriller film, titled Hindustani 2 for the Hindi version and Bharateeyudu 2 for the Telugu version. The movie is slated to open in theaters on July 12, 2024.

Apart from Indian 2, Rakul will be featured in many Bollywood projects including De De Pyaar De 2 and a comedy-drama film Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

