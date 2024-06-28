Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment actors, crew break silence on unpaid dues, reveal speaking to Jackky; hope Akshay Kumar and more will speak up

Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment has been under scrutiny since crew members went public on social media about unpaid dues. Bhagnani had previously requested that crew members contact him directly and submit all necessary documents, promising payment within 60 days. Recently, more actors and crew members have come forward with similar allegations of non-payment from the production company.

Crew alleges non-payment of dues by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani's production company

In an interview with Indian Express, a crew member revealed that the production of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, has faced significant issues due to unpaid crew members, despite the film's completion in 2022. Focus puller CH Ravi Kumar revealed that filming was halted due to non-payment, but resumed after receiving a promise of payment from Pooja Films. Despite submitting multiple invoices, Ravi Kumar received only partial payment, leading to severe financial strain, especially after a personal accident left him bedridden.

Kumar's frustration grew when his repeated attempts to contact the production house resulted in minimal responses. After several months and much persistence, he received Rs 50,000, leaving Rs 1,06,000 still unpaid. This outstanding amount has caused significant distress for Kumar, who continues to struggle with the financial implications.

The crew recounted their experience, saying they completed work on a film in 2022 and were initially promised payment within 30 days. This deadline was pushed to June, with the expectation of a July release, which also didn't happen. Multiple attempts to follow up were ignored. On a few occasions, individuals spoke directly with Jackky Bhagnani, who assured them that payments would be made. "There were a couple of times when people directly spoke to Jackky, who said he will ensure (the payments are done). He is good with people, so we trusted him," he said.

Crew urges Akshay Kumar to speak for their causes

Ravi Kumar added, “All the stars were paid right? Akshay Kumar and all was given full, so why not us? I hope they speak for our causes. They get their payments but won’t talk for us workers who make their movies happen. A spot boy, who gets some Rs 1,000 a day, still hasn’t been paid. How is that fair?”

However, the situation deteriorated further with no updates on the payments. A production source mentioned that Pooja Entertainment has now requested an extension until December 2024, though there is little optimism among the crew that this timeline will be met.

Actor Faraz Khan reveals feeling disrespected

Similarly, other crew members and actors have faced payment issues. Actor Faraz Khan, who appeared in Ganapath, shared his troubling experience. Despite being promised payment before the film's release, he encountered continuous delays and unfulfilled promises, eventually leading to legal action.

Khan described the situation as a nightmare, detailing how his repeated visits to the production office resulted in little to no progress. The production house's assurances often turned out to be empty, causing further frustration and financial hardship.

He added, “There were lots of promises made. ‘Sir, ek hafta dedijiye, do din dedijiye.’ Then they wouldn’t pick my calls. It was a nightmare. I am owed Rs 3,00,000. If you go to their office and show your anger about the non-payment, they have some 15-20 people to keep you out. They don’t talk to you. I haven’t experienced such disrespect in my life.”

Both Kumar and Khan highlighted the systemic issues within the production process, where high-profile projects often leave crew members and lesser-known actors without due compensation.

Vashu Bhagnani on crew's non-payment of dues

Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, Vashu Bhagnani said if anybody feels that they are owed dues, they should come forward with proper documentation or file a case. The veteran producer also added that if someone still has an issue, they are free to meet him at his office, and he will come up with a resolution within 60 days.

