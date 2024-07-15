Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Rakul Preet Singh sprinkles her desi magic in ivory and silver saree

The festivities of the Ambani family are at an all-time high today with the grand reception for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The main event was largely attended by celebrities from Bollywood transforming the event into a glamor extravaganza. Amongst other beautiful celebrities fulfilling their duties, Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in a beautiful saree. Let’s take a closer look at Rakul Preet Singh’s beautiful ethnic style of dressing for major festive wardrobe inspiration.

Rakul Preet’s outfit at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant reception

Rakul Preet Singh didn’t let us down with her sartorial choice at the Ambani-Merchant reception. She opted for a beautiful white saree that was both classy and trendy at the same time. The saree had white tonal embroidery in floral designs which complemented the beauty of the attire. There was a thin silvery border running along the saree which added great contrast to the entire attire.

The diva wore it with a silver blouse that was ideal with the white drape. The blouse was round-neck, made of silver sequined fabric with embroidered detailing on the sleeves. Beads and tassels detailing on the back of the blouse were an excellent and fashionable idea that made the entire outfit look even more glamorous.

Rakul Preet’s accessories and glam

In terms of accessories, Rakul completed the look with simple round earrings, a bracelet, maang tikka, and a diamond-encrusted heavy necklace. The jewelry that she wore complemented the saree well and did not dominate the overall look, hence the grace of the saree was not lost.

Her hair was made into a neat bun with white roses on her bun which gave the overall look a romantic feel. The makeup she applied was neat and elegant. She left her skin with a sheen and had a few highlighted areas on her cheeks besides which she had a pink blush on the cheeks and her lips were brown. kohl and mascara-laden lashes complemented her angelic looks.

When Rakul Preet Singh posed for the paps, one could not help but take a second look at her style statement. The diva’s outfit was formal and at the same time stylish, making him a regal beauty amongst all the glitz and glamour.

