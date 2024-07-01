7 stylish mehendi outfit ideas inspired by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna for brides to take style inspo from

Before a wedding, pre-wedding rituals like haldi and mehendi ceremonies hold special significance. For the mehendi function, in particular, the excitement is unparalleled. Whether you are the bride or bridesmaid, choosing the perfect outfit that balances tradition with trend can be challenging. Drawing inspiration from Bollywood celebrities, here are some stunning mehendi outfit ideas to ensure you shine bright on this special occasion.

Lungi skirt and bustier

Brides can opt for lungi skirts and bustiers like Rakul Preet has for their mehendi ceremony. The color orange is traditionally associated with festivities and joy in Indian culture, making it perfect for the mehendi celebration.

You can opt for a lungi skirt or lehenga and pair it with a matching blouse or bustier. You can also pair sharara pants with a bustier, which can allow for ease of movement, making it easier for you to dance. You can complement your outfit with statement earrings, jhumkas, along with bangles and bracelets.making it a perfect mehendi outfit for brides.

Minimal kurta set

If you are a bridesmaid, a minimal kurta set like Alia Bhatt’s is a great mehendi outfit idea. You can pick a kurta set in a solid color or subtle embellishments like delicate embroidery or mirror work.

You can go for pastel shades like powder blue, mint green, soft pink, or ivory for a minimalistic look. Pair the kurta with straight-fit pants or palazzo trousers in complementary or contrasting colors. Also, casually drape a dupatta over one shoulder or skip it. Keep your accessories minimal and elegant or any hair accessory if desired.

Multicolored lehenga set

A multi-colored lehenga set like Katrina Kaif's can be a great mehendi outfit for brides. You can choose a lehenga adorned with colorful panels, intricate embroidery, or playful prints. Multi-colored lehengas often feature a mix of bright hues like pink, orange, green and yellow, creating a dynamic and celebratory vibe.

You can pair your lehenga with a blouse that complements a skirt or in a solid color that matches one of the hues of the lehenga. Multi-colored lehengas give a lot of room for jewelry choices. You can wear statement earrings, stackable bangles or maang tikka.

Anarkali set to twirl and swirl

Anarkali set like Rashmika Mandanna is a graceful choice for a mehendi function. You can choose an Anarkali in a color that matches the festive ambience. You can opt for embellishments like zari work, sequins or thread embroidery which make the outfit look elegant.

You can pair your Anarkali with churidar or leggings in matching or contrasting bottoms. Enhance your Anarkali set with embellished juttis, mojaris or sandals without compromising on your comfort. This look is perfect for both brides and bridesmaids.

A saree for mehendi ceremony

If you want a beautiful and traditional mehendi outfit idea, a saree like Tamannaah Bhatia’s can be the one. You can opt for a saree in a lightweight fabric like georgette, chiffon, or silk which allows easy movement.

Opt for vibrant colors such as yellow, orange, pink and green, or choose a saree adorned with floral prints, embroidery or subtle embellishments that reflect festive spirit. Select a blouse that complements that saree's color and design. You can wear traditional chandbalis, jhumkas or stacked bangles to accessorize the look.

Monochrome lehenga set

A monochrome lehenga set can be an easy and suitable choice for a mehendi function. You can choose a lehenga skirt or blouse in a similar solid color. Popular shades you can pick from are red, pink, royal blue, green, or colors like lavender or mint green.

You can choose a blouse like Kriti Sanon with embroidery, sequins or threadwork. You can opt for or skip the dupatta. For hair and make-up, you can choose a sleek bun with flowers and for footwear, you can pick sandals or heels.

Churidar suit set

If you are looking for a mehendi outfit that is easy to wear, opt for a tailored kurta in vibrant color or with intricate embroidery like Sara Ali Khan’s. Churidar bottoms are known for their fitted style that ruches at the ankles, and gives a sleek and traditional look.

Select the churidar in a matching color or contrasting shade to complement the kurta. You can drape the kurta elegantly over one shoulder or let it flow freely. Enhance your look with jhumkas, chandbalis, or nose rings to give a more traditional touch.

So, if you are the bride-to-be, pin these mehendi outfit ideas on your mehendi moodboard, which sums up tradition and modernity in one look and will make you look amazing.

