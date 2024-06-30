Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s co-star Shishir Sharma on playing Vasishtha in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial; ‘Stunned with the magnum-opus it is’

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana is one of the much-awaited films of Bollywood. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic-drama film features Ranbir as Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Meanwhile, the makers are busy shooting with the film, recently Shishir Sharma talked about his experience of working on the film.

Shishir Sharma calls Nitesh Tiwari's directorial 'larger-than-life' project

The veteran actor will be playing the role of Rishi Vasishtha, guru to Lord Rama (played by Ranbir Kapoor) in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial, Ramayana. During an interaction with Hindustan Times, he called the film a “huge and larger-than-life project.” He stated that the scale of the film is so huge that it leaves one “stunned with the magnum-opus it is,” which can’t be measured.

He further expressed his happiness on being “blessed” to sit with the entire team and feel great to be a part of such a big project.

Shishir Sharma talks about his preparation for the role

In addition to this, he went on to address his preparation for the role. The veteran actor stated that he has been going with the flow. Since he hasn’t done a mythological project before, thus he is working under the director’s guidance. He revealed the team has done extensive research so he is just following the directions in terms of posture, body language, tonality, and the arc of the character.

Advertisement

He said, “It’s an important role, and I am going with the flow, as explained by the director. The catch is for the makeup. To wear the looks of a mythological character, it takes at least 1.5 hours. I am a no-makeup person, but my look must be right, and every time there is a shot, continuity must be maintained.”

The actor who has been shooting for the film since April is expected to shoot till the end of the next month, i.e. July.

About Ramayana

It is worth mentioning that the makers have already brought Sunny Deol to play the part of Lord Hanuman, whereas Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh will be playing Kaikeyi and Shrupanakha respectively. The film is being shot in Mumbai currently and is expected to release on Diwali 2025.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that considering the scale and magnitude of the film, the makers have opted for a two-part approach to tell the story.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When Ajay Devgn said ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 toh Tabu ki wajah se chali’; Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actress recalls