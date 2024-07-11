Superstar Singer 3 EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk to grace show to witness Namaste 90s episode

Bad Newz cast featuring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk will grace the stage of Superstar Singer 3 this Saturday (July 13). They will enjoy the Namaste 90’s special episode and also light up the stage with the trending song, Tauba Tauba. Read on to learn more details about what to expect from the episode.

Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk to bring magic on Superstar Singer 3 stage

The kids' singing reality show, Superstar Singer 3, will present a musical extravaganza with its Namaste 90’s special episode. Among the many amazing performances by the little ones, it is 12-year-old Atharv Bakshi from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, who will leave everyone spellbound with his soulful rendition of Tadap Tadap Ke Iss Dil Se.

Vicky Kaushal will be in awe of his singing and give a salaam to the little one. Complimenting the 12-year-old, he will say, “You were outstanding Atharv. My mind is blown today. I believe that art has the power to create an impact on you and there are some performances that inspires you for life and this performance was that for me.”

Further, the actor will also mention that in the future, the Indian music industry will proudly say that they have a talented singer like Atharv, expressing his belief that the little one will make a name for himself in the industry.

Ammy Virk will also add that this is one of the best live performances that he has ever witnessed. He will be heard saying, “You sang such a difficult song effortlessly that too at this age. It’s a big thing. You performed with your heart. Too good. God Bless You Atharv.”

Super Judge Neha Kakkar whose heart was filled with pride calls the singing a ‘bhukamb' performance and says, “This was not recorded; we have experienced this live, and history has been created LIVE by Atharva Bakshi and Sayli Kamble. With your performance, you evoked so many emotions within us.”

