Priyanka Chopra drops refreshing morning selfie in comfy robe; see PIC

On days when Priyanka Chopra is not busy with her work commitments, she is either gushing over her husband Nick Jonas, or enjoying a stroll in the city with their daughter Malti. She also makes sure to give her fans and followers a peek into her life.

Hence, a couple of hours ago, she dropped a morning selfie from her home. In the picture, she looked refreshing wearing a pink night suit with a fuzzy robe layered on top.

Priyanka Chopra looks pretty in a pink night suit in morning selfie

As Priyanka Chopra woke up on May 25 after taking a refreshing and comfy beauty sleep, one of the first things that she did was to wish her followers a very happy ‘good morning’ and surprise them with a cute selfie. She made the day of her fans by gracing their morning with her glowing face.

Take a look:

Nearly two weeks ago, the actress shared behind-the-scene visuals from the sets of Heads of State as she wrapped the shoot for her upcoming American action-comedy film. She also expressed gratitude for being able to work with some of the legends in the entertainment industry.

In her post, she wrote, “And it’s a wrap.. it’s been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It’s been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.”

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

After taking over Bollywood, the actress flew across the ocean to make a place for herself in Hollywood. After years of struggling, she finally started getting offers to star in movies like Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, We Can Be Heroes, and The Matrix Resurrections, among others. She will be next seen in Ilya Naishuller’s film Heads of State.

