EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: After War, Pathaan, and Fighter, what is Siddharth Anand directing next?

Over the last 5 years, Siddharth Anand has delivered some of the biggest films of Indian Cinema with War, Pathaan, and Fighter. With 3 back-to-back successes in his kitty as a directorial, Siddharth has shifted his focus in the last one year to the production front as him along with wife Mamta Anand have put together a slate of releases under their banner Marflix. While the Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jewel Thief directed by Robie Grewal is already on floors, Sid is working on the script of Krrish 4 with Hrithik Roshan and Karan Malhotra.

Siddharth Anand locks 7 films for Marflix

The director is also working on the pre-production of the Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer King, with director Sujoy Ghosh. “Right from the beginning, the intention of Sid and his team has been clear – to make some of the biggest action and technically advanced films of Indian Cinema. Multiple more subjects are being developed, which also includes a female-led standalone action film, which will soon move into the casting stage,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Siddharth Anand has tied up with Mahaveer Jain to produce a film on a true event from the life of Shri Shri Ravi Shankar. “It’s a film set against the backdrop of war,” the source shared, adding further that there’s also an original untitled action film in the works with Milan Luthria as the director. “The film with Milan Luthria is also moving into the casting stage shorlty,” said the source. While all the production ventures are now set up, Siddharth is now shifting his focus to his next directorial. There is a strong chatter within the industry circles on the next for Siddharth Anand after War, Pathaan, and Fighter.

Siddharth Anand’s next is a mega-budget standalone action film

While a section is speaking about Sid’s next directorial being Pathaan 2, another section is discussing the probabilities of Fighter 2 or Tiger v/s Pathaan being next for the filmmaker. However, we have exclusively learnt that Siddharth is developing a standalone action film next for his home production, Marflix. “Siddharth has locked his next directorial, and it’s a standalone mega-budget action film for Marflix. He has been working on the script for a while now and he is excited to get started with the 9th directorial of his career,” the source informed.

The details have been kept under wraps, but stayed to Pinkvilla as we plan to bring out more on Siddharth’s next soon!

