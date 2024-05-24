Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt step out to check on their under-construction house, showcasing impeccable summer fashion; WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped outside their under construction home in Mumbai.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently two of the biggest actors in the industry. These two have a jam-packed schedule because of their upcoming films but still they manage to find some time for each other, their daughter Raha and their under-construction house.
This morning, we spotted the Brahmastra duo stepping out to observe the latest developments in their under-construction house and we love their summer attire.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit their newly constructed house
In the video, we can see Ranbir Kapoor looking dapper in orange-colored track pants that he has paired with a white colored sleeveless tee. The actor completed his look with a blue and red colored cap and black sunglasses.
Alia Bhatt on the other hand looked cute in fuchsia-colored shorts. To protect herself from the scorching heat, the actress covered herself by wearing a beige-colored summer coat and a similar-colored cap. Both the stars can be seen having a discussion with the team who is building their house.
Check out the video: