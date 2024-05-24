Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt step out to check on their under-construction house, showcasing impeccable summer fashion; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped outside their under construction home in Mumbai.

By Prerna Verma
Published on May 24, 2024  |  11:49 AM IST |  4.2K
picture credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt spotted outside their under-construction house; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently two of the biggest actors in the industry. These two have a jam-packed schedule because of their upcoming films but still they manage to find some time for each other, their daughter Raha and their under-construction house.

This morning, we spotted the Brahmastra duo stepping out to observe the latest developments in their under-construction house and we love their summer attire.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit their newly constructed house

In the video, we can see Ranbir Kapoor looking dapper in orange-colored track pants that he has paired with a white colored sleeveless tee. The actor completed his look with a blue and red colored cap and black sunglasses.

Alia Bhatt on the other hand looked cute in fuchsia-colored shorts. To protect herself from the scorching heat, the actress covered herself by wearing a beige-colored summer coat and a similar-colored cap. Both the stars can be seen having a discussion with the team who is building their house.

Check out the video:


Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram
Advertisement

