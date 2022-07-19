Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to rumours of Alia Bhatt and he expecting twins: Don’t create controversy…

Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to rumours that Alia Bhatt and he are expecting twins. Yes, you read that right! Recently, Ranbir left fans curious and puzzled after he was asked to mention two truths and a lie. Replying to this, one of the statements made by the Brahmastra actor was that Alia and he are expecting twins. While the statement spread like wildfire, Ranbir has reacted to the rumours during a promotional event for Shamshera in New Delhi.

During the Shamshera promotions in New Delhi last night, Ranbir was asked about his statement about expecting twins with his wife Alia Bhatt. Replying to this, Ranbir light-heartedly said in Hindi, “Don’t create controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can’t reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie.”

Click HERE to watch Ranbir Kapoor react to the rumour about him expecting twins with Alia Bhatt:

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to play a game of two truths and a lie. He was asked to make three statements out of which 2 statements will be true and 1 would be a lie. The twist was that he did not have to reveal what statements are true and what is a lie. Ranbir’s answer left everyone stunned. “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work," the actor said. The moment this video went viral, fans have been wondering if Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are really expecting twins.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has quite a few films lined up in his kitty. He will soon be seen in the period-drama Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film is all set to release on the 22nd of July. Apart from this, he has Brahmastra, Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

