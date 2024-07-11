Katrina Kaif with her airport look ft crisp white shirt, black jacket, and Converse kicks shows how to style basics right

Gone are the days when traveling was synonymous with formal attire. The modern traveler prioritizes comfort, opting for layered outfits and loungewear that can handle long layovers. Despite this shift towards casual fashion, it’s essential not to slip into a slapdash look. Katrina Kaif’s airport style serves as the perfect example of how to strike this balance.

Comfort is the key element of any travel outfit, and Katrina Kaif’s airport wardrobe flawlessly captures this essence. Let's take a closer look at it.

Katrina Kaif’s airport look

During this outing, the actress decided to dress in a white button-down collared shirt, which is essential in any woman’s wardrobe. To complement it, she wore a casual pair of denim jeans, ensuring that she had a comfortable yet posh look. This is how you can look chic while remaining cozy – crisp white shirts and comfortable jeans make a great outfit.

To add a little spice to her outfit, the Merry Christmas actress layered a black jacket with collars over a white shirt. The jacket worn unfastened not only gave her an additional layer of warmth but also made her appearance less static. The combination of a black jacket and white shirt ensemble ensured that her airport look was eye-catching.

Katrina’s accessories and glam

Katrina’s choice of accessories further emphasized her commitment to comfort and style. She opted for oversized sunglasses, which added a glamorous touch. Her footwear, which was a pair of blue and white Converse shoes, was ideal for navigating the airport with ease.

Keeping her look fresh and simple, the actress opted for a no-make-up look, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail, adding to the overall relaxed and approachable vibe.

Once again, Katrina Kaif proved that her airport fashion is quite comfortable but fashionable at the same time. Her outfit is perfect for everybody who is planning her trip and who does not want to look too extravagant but at the same time wants to look stylish.

Whether it is a business meeting or traveling for leisure, the few styling lessons from Katrina Kaif while traveling are quite inspiring in ensuring one does not compromise style for comfort or vice versa.

