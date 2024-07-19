Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal turned heads at the screening of Bad Newz with their undeniable chemistry and impeccable style. The power couple arrived hand-in-hand, delighting fans with their adorable PDA. Kaif stunned in a white outfit, while Kaushal complemented her look in a sharp suit.

Their coordinated style and affectionate gestures set social media ablaze, making them the epitome of couple goals. Let’s zoom right in and have a detailed glance at her classy look for some major fashion inspiration.

Katrina Kaif’s super stylish all-white ensemble:

When it comes to serving fashion finesse with the most unexpectedly classy and elegant outfit, nobody does it as effortlessly as Katrina Kaif. Her outfits always prove that she definitely got the memo right, and her latest look for Bad Newz’s special screening was no exception. She made our hearts beat to her rhythm by opting for an all-white look that made her complexion glow. Without any doubt, it made the Merry Christmas actress look like a total angel.

Katrina’s classy ensemble featured an incredible ankle-length white maxi dress with a flowy silhouette. The well-pleated style of the sleeveless dress, along with its pace and slit-cut detailing, added a fiery and modern twist to the look. The Tiger 3 actress’ outfit hugged her curves at just the right places, accentuating them to sheer perfection.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress’ Alexis lace and slit-detailed maxi dress from Siedres also came with an extravagant price tag of approximately Rs. 68,300. The outfit’s deep and alluring neckline with its sleek straps also added some sensuality to the mesmerizing look.

Advertisement

But that’s not all; Kat also served a masterclass in understated elegance by layering it with a matching full-sleeved blazer. The oversized silhouette of the piece with formal shoulder pads was just perfect.

The Ek Tha Tiger had an all-white kind of day by completing her elegant ensemble with matching white Rony 85mm pumps, crafted by the creative geniuses at Jimmy Choo. The chic pumps also came with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 48,348. They looked just fabulous with the diva’s simply awesome outfit.

Katrina Kaif kept her accessories and glam picks minimalistic:

Furthermore, Kaif kept her accessories minimal, opting for a layered gold pendant with delicate earrings and matching bracelets. This bold decision allowed the focus to remain stable on her trend-worthy and comfy all-white ensemble. The actress totally proved that simplicity always takes the crown, and we’re taking notes right here.

As for her hairstyle, Katrina allowed her luscious and dark locks to cascade freely. This sleek and straight hairstyle with a stunning side parting kept her hair out of the way while allowing it to flow freely down her back, all while ensuring her beautiful face was visible. The effortlessly manageable look was just the right choice for her outfit.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Katrina also went minimalistic with her makeup look. She rocked a radiant base. She also added a pop of color with some light contour and rouge blush. Kat also added a touch of pink lip gloss to hydrate her lips and give them a subtle sheen. This look allowed Katrina to flaunt her enviable natural beauty and the power of her incomparably gorgeous and warm smile.

There's no doubt about it—we love the diva's look. But, what did you think of Katrina Kaif’s latest look? Please share your thoughts with us through the comments section right away.

ALSO READ: Top 5 jeans and tops combination that every actress is OBSESSED with: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt