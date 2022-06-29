Ranveer Singh's wait is finally over as wife Deepika Padukone responds to his post: Come to me soonest

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and promising actors in the film industry. Currently, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor has been hitting headlines, and rightly so, as he is all set to make his debut in the OTT world with British adventurer, writer, and television presenter Bear Grylls. The actor is married to the gorgeous actress Deepika Padukone and from their sizzling onscreen chemistry to their off-screen equations, social media PDA, everything about Ranveer and Deepika tends to make the headlines. They never miss out on a chance to dish out major couple goals.

Interestingly, the Bajirao Mastani actor ended up making the headlines today as he shared a monochrome picture of himself on his Instagram. The actor looked absolutely hot in the picture. Seeking wife Deepika Padukone's comment on his post, the 36-year-old actor wrote: “Waiting for my wife to comment…” Meanwhile, Ranveer’s wait is over as finally DP has responded to her husband’s request. The actress wrote: “Come to me soonest!” with a red heart emoji. Awww! Well, Ranveer must be on cloud nine!!

Have a look at Ranveer’s post:

Deepika’s response:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak in the lead. Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 10 February 2023. He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty Cirkus, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. It is officially adapted from Angoor (1982) which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniya, which will release on 23rd December 2022.

On the other hand, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s much-talked-about film Gehraiyaan alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s actioner Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Deepika also has Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.