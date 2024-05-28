Remember Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi’s co-star Millimeter in 3 Idiots? Here's how he looks now

Rajkumar Hirani injected a breath of fresh air into Bollywood with 3 Idiots back in 2009. The movie, featuring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, and Kareena Kapoor, continues to reside in our hearts. This comedy-drama beautifully showcased themes of friendship, achievement, aspirations, and enthusiasm.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Rancho (Aamir Khan), Farhan Qureshi (R. Madhavan), and Raju Rastogi (Sharman) are not just characters, but emotions deeply etched in the audiences' hearts. As much as we celebrate the lead characters, one character that had everyone’s hearts was Millimeter. Remember?

Here's how 3 Idiots' Millimeter looks now

The hilarious antics and passion for learning was effectively essayed by Rahul Kumar in 3 Idiots as Millimetre. His character of a young boy involved in running chores for students like laundry, getting groceries and even completing their assignments in the Engineering College was widely loved. Who doesn’t remember, “Millimetre ab Centimetre ban chuka hai."

In the film, Millimeter actually grew up to be a Centimeter. In real life also, while scrolling over the internet, the grown up boy caught our attention who looks totally unrecognizable. We were pleasantly surprised to see our loved Millimeter grown up to be a handsome lad on the internet.

Take a look:

Filmography of Rahul Kumar

Apart from Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, he also worked in projects like Omkara, The Blue Umbrella, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bandish Bandits and more. In addition to this, he has also worked in several daily soaps and ad commercials with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and, Ranbir Kapoor. Guilty as charged of stalking him unabashedly, we also realized that he is soon to grace the screens in the highly-anticipated series, Mirzapur Season 3.

Rahul Kumar recalls his experience of working in 3 Idiots

In a recent interview with Brut reflecting on his experience of working in 3 Idiots, he recalled, “It was so much fun on set. We used to play a lot. We used to play tennis ball and basketball. Aamir sir used to play chess and I didn’t know how to play so I used to observe him. On the sets, I was pampered a lot because I was the youngest one. After the film got released, Boman sir actually gifted me a laptop. Aamir sir appreciated my work. He wrote a letter in which he praised my acting and observation skills.”

He also recalled getting a standing ovation on his first scene.

