Rhea Chakraborty reveals she saw signs of mental illness in Sushant Singh Rajput during their 2019 Europe trip

Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly opened up on the details of her 2019 Europe trip with Sushant Singh Rajput. She has made some shocking revelations related to the late actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on 14th June shocked everyone across the nation. The late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has now been interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case. She has now revealed the details of her 2019 Europe trip with Sushant in front of the officials. It has been stated earlier by the latter’s former domestic help that his condition deteriorated post returning from the trip. Rhea has revealed what happened on their trip to Florence, Italy.

The actress has stated that she noticed signs of mental illness in Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time in Italy itself. Rhea has revealed that they stayed at a 600-year old heritage hotel with huge rooms and some old paintings on the walls. One such painting showcased Saturn devouring on his own child. According to the actress, she was in the other room with Show and that she saw Sushant visibly shaken and chanting some mantras upon returning to the room.

The actress has further added that Sushant told them he could see the characters in the painting which he was unable to describe. Post that, the brother-sister duo slept in the late actor’s room. Rhea also tried to console him as he had been reportedly having hallucinations about the painting. The three of them reportedly went to a detox center in Austria post that but Sushant left from there as he was not feeling well. Rhea has revealed that they also cut their trip short and returned to India on October 28 instead of November 2, 2019.

