Shah Rukh Khan had several rum shots during Devdas shoot, told Tiku Talsania 'Aankhon mein sharab dikhti nahi hai'

Shah Rukh Khan's debut with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the 2002 film Devdas showcased him portraying the iconic literary character as an alcoholic. According to his co-actor Tiku Talsania in a recent interview, King Khan actually consumed alcohol in some scenes because he felt it was essential to authentically portray the character.

Shah Rukh Khan had back-to-back shots of rum during Devdas's filming

In an interview with Digital Commentary, Tiku Talsania, who portrayed Dharamdas in the film, recounted an incident where Shah Rukh Khan, who played the titular role, was seen consuming shots of rum during shooting. Tiku expressed concern, stating, "What are you doing? We have to act." Shah Rukh responded in character, saying, "Sir acting toh ho jayegi. Aankhon mein sharab dikhti nahi hai na, uska kya?"

Tiku praised the superstar's dedication, emphasizing that the portrayal of intoxication should be visible in the eyes. He noted that while one can pretend to be drunk, if the alcohol doesn't reflect in the eyes, the scene won't work. For the role of Devdas, the absence of alcohol in his eyes wouldn't do justice to the character.

Tiku further praised the Pathaan actor as a genius who puts immense effort into his character. He recalled how SRK, despite Sanjay Leela Bhansali being the director, would arrive on the set of Devdas with his own shot breakdown. They would then collaborate, discussing both of their breakdowns before proceeding with the shoot.

About Devdas

Devdas, a 2002 film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit. This tragic love story captivated audiences with its stunning visuals and soulful music, becoming one of the most beloved films in Indian cinema. The performances in the film are celebrated even today.

