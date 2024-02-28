Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Entertainment, Trigger Happy Studios team up for exclusive multi-film deal

Trigger Happy Studios has recently unveiled an ambitious vision, bolstered by the backing of global heavyweight Hakuhodo, establishing a strong foothold in India's entertainment industry. Now, in a landmark collaboration with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, they are revolutionizing Indian storytelling through innovation and global inspiration.

Championed by filmmaker-producer Shashank Khaitan, this groundbreaking alliance aims to elevate contemporary Indian cinema to unprecedented levels, paving the way for expansive multi-content ventures across diverse platforms under the guidance of accomplished directors.

Shashank Khaitan opens up on his partnership with Trigger Happy Studios

Shashank Khaitan, known for his directorial films like Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, Badrinath ki Dulhania, and Dhadak, has also made his mark as a prolific producer in the Indian film industry. Among his notable production ventures are films like Good Newwz, Govinda Naam Mera, and the highly anticipated Yodha, in partnership with Dharma Productions. His commitment to the industry is further underscored by his collaboration with Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

Speaking about the collaboration, Khaitan expresses, "Mentor Disciple Entertainment was born out of a passion for storytelling and a dedication to nurturing talent across all facets of filmmaking. This partnership with Trigger Happy Studios marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we combine our creative vision with their global expertise to redefine Indian cinema."

Following his upcoming release with Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, Khaitan and Mentor Disciple Entertainment are embarking on an exclusive multi-film agreement with Trigger Happy Studios. In this collaboration, Shashank will not only introduce new talent but also produce a diverse range of content alongside other creatives.

Advertisement

Amit Chandrra, CEO of Trigger Happy Studios, emphasizes, "Our partnership and investment shows our unwavering dedication to fostering creativity and empowering emerging talents. It's about cultivating a vibrant ecosystem of diverse talents nationwide. Together, our aim is to revolutionize the storytelling panorama in India."

Jigyasa Sharma, Studio Head of Trigger Happy Studios, adds, "Some partnerships are beyond just collaboration; it embodies collective vision and this is one of those. We aim to bring in newer storytelling norms in India. This signifies our joint dedication to pushing creative boundaries and paving the way for fresh stories that reflect the warp and weave of the country.”

As Bollywood continues its evolution, Trigger Happy Studios and Mentor Disciple Entertainment stand firm in their commitment to creating meaningful content and building enduring bonds with audiences across the globe. Together, they aspire to influence the future trajectory of Indian cinema by backing stories that resonate deeply and make a lasting impact on the global stage.

ALSO READ: Kaagaz 2: Anupam Kher shares heartfelt moment with Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika at screening; WATCH