Shekhar Suman praises Katrina Kaif's evolution as actress; also lauds Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday

Shekhar Suman recently shared the screen with his son Adhyayan Suman in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. The father-son duo was highly appreciated in the Netflix series. However, there was a time when his son wasn’t getting enough work.

Sharing his words of wisdom with Adhyayan, he asked him to take cues from the acting journey of celebs like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Ananya Panday. Read on!

Shekhar Suman asks son Adhyayan to take cue from Deepika Padukone’s journey

After enjoying the massive success of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Shekhar Suman and his actor son Adhyayan Suman have been busy giving interviews together. In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, the two celebs spoke about their acting careers and how Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut TV series was a turning point.

Shekhar went on to explain to Adhyayan that failure also came to many celebs. Stating the example of Katrina Kaif, he said, “Take a cue from other people’s journey. Look at Katrina Kaif. When she came in Boom and all, she couldn’t stand, say her lines, or even dance, but look at where she reached. Look at her performance in Raajneeti and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara. Even in Dhoom 3, you could never say that she is the same girl who had started like that. It happens to the best of people.”

He further added that Deepika Padukone grew into a beautiful actress. “Ananya Panday used to go through a lot of trolling until Kho Gaye Hum Kahan happened. So, you have to take it on your chin with a pinch of salt and a sense of humor,” the Bhoomi actor added.

Adhyayan also spoke about Sharmin Segal receiving negative reviews for her role as Alamzeb. The Himmatwala actor divulged that he is a prime example of someone who has been ‘written off as a failure’ and a ‘guy who doesn’t want to work.’

However, today, he has come “to the point where in a relatively smaller role in front of these great actors, as part of a show, I still stood out. You have to understand that for an actor, that’s a massive learning.”

Adhyayan, who started his career with Haal–e–Dil in 2008, tasted success with his second film, Raaz – The Mystery Continues. Talking about doing major roles in his early movies, the youngster opined, “I began my career being the hero of all my films, and then the poster size kept getting smaller and smaller. I know how much that hurts. Now the fight is to make it bigger again; that’s the whole journey.”

In Heeramandi, Adhyayan Suman was seen as Zoravar Ali Khan and young Zulfikar, while Shekhar Suman portrayed the role of Khan Bahadur Zulfikar Ahmed.

