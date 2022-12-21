Siddharth Anand is confident for Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Audiences will find it irresistible to dance to the beats

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone , and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is on the trend ever since the teaser was released. After the humongous global hit of Besharam Rang, the makers are set to drop the second song from the film titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan. What’s really exciting about Jhoome Jo Pathaan is Arijit Singh singing again for Shah Rukh Khan after delivering some of the biggest musical hits for him like Gerua, Hawayein, Zaalima, Manwa Laage, among others. The song is releasing tomorrow.

Siddharth says, “When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music.”

Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika. Siddharth adds, “Music plays a very vital role in my films and fortunately the music of my films has always been well-reviewed. I have only tried to entertain people with the music of my film and I’m very, very particular about it because it adds a lot of value to the film and also to the viewing experience of audiences who are paying money to come and watch the films that we make. Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a song that I’m very proud of and extremely confident about. I think audiences will find it irresistible to dance to the beats!”

About Pathaan

Pathaan is India’s biggest-ever action spectacle for audiences. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the adrenaline pumping film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.