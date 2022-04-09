Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's New Delhi residence robbed, cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.41 Crore stolen

The day has begun with a shocking piece of news for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's fans. The couple's New Delhi residence was robbed and cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.41 Crore was stolen. As per news channel's report, Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law was the first one to rush to the Tughlaq Road police station to lodge a complaint about the robbery at their home. Keeping in mind the high profile case, the senior officials of Delhi Police immediately took matters into their hands and formed squads for investigation.

As per Marathi ABP, Sonam and Anand's home employees are being questioned in the investigations. The report claimed that the Delhi Police is questioning 25 home employees besides 9 caretakers, drivers, gardeners and other workers. Not just the Delhi Police, even the FSL is involved for evidence collection from the crime scene, which happens to be Sonam and Anand's Delhi house. The case was kept under the wraps as it was high profile. The investigation is reportedly on and the culprits have not been identified yet.

As per the report, at the Delhi residence located at Amrita Shergill Marg, Sonam and Anand's father-in-law Harish Ahuja, mother-in-law Priya Ahuja and their parents stay together. In her complaint, Sarla Ahuja (grandmother) claimed that she got to know of the theft on February 11 when she checked her cupboards fr jewellery and cash. The complaint was lodged on February 23. She informed the police that last she checked the jewellery was 2 years ago.

Upon getting the complaint, the police began probe. They are also going through the CCTV footage from the past year to identify any suspects in the matter.

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand are in Mumbai. Sonam is expecting her first child with Anand. She is currently at her father Anil Kapoor's house.

